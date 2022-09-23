 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for helping youth hall of fame -- Sean Malone

Thank you to the Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation for hosting another great Portage High School Hall of Fame banquet and golf outing. The foundation is an organization that does so much to help Portage students in every way. You can learn more about the foundation at GPYEF.org.

The Portage Daily Register and reporters Jonathan Ritchie and Anna Hansen did a terrific job covering this year’s inductees. Rendezvous provided a wonderful dinner and meeting space while Mark Braska and the Portage Golf Club helped coordinate the golf scramble.

Thank you to all of the golf and banquet sponsors who are too numerous to list in this letter. Thank you to the 174 persons in attendance who came out to help honor the five inductees for their many accomplishments placing them in the hall of fame. The Portage High School Hall of Fame includes a NASA scientist, a governor, an Olympic gold medalist, philanthropists, educators, professional athletes and more. You can locate nomination forms at the GPYEF website.

I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate and thank foundation President Tim Bressers for his more than 10 years of service helping Portage students in many ways with his outstanding leadership.

Sean Malone, Portage

