Thanks for raising money for Ukraine -- Brandon Scott and Steve Argo

On behalf of Operation Honor Bound, we would like to express our deepest appreciation to the citizens of Baraboo and surrounding areas who participated in the "United for Ukraine" community walk on March 19. Overall, the event took in more than $5,600 for critical humanitarian assistance for the more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced and are currently living in Poland.

A special thank you to Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson and state Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, for speaking at the event and putting this tragic war into a meaningful local perspective. Also, a special thank you to the management of the Al. Ringling Brewing Co. for allowing us to use their beautiful ballroom for a rallying point on such a cold and slushy morning.

Finally, the following groups and individuals in particular are recognized for their generous and timely support: Baraboo Kiwanis, Baraboo Rotary, Baraboo Elks, American Legion Post 26, Al. Ringling Brewing Co., Bernie Borkenhagen, Renee Teasdale, James Hovde, Hiroshi Kanno, Sue Gouge, Sigrid Helland, Pete and Lynn Arndt, Baraboo 21, Sue and Tom Holmes, Minuteman Press, Next-Level Creative, Style & Stitches, Brian and Diane Pillsbury, Barry Flesch, Becca Onken, Kevin and Carol Olson, Dick and Geri Schoenoff, Ben Letendre, Erikaj Go Fitness, Marcy Huffaker, Bella Vita, Marianne Cotter, Debby and Craig Karr, Amy Workman, Ronald Cowan, Annie Keller, Donald and Anita Nelson, Gil Hantszch, Elise Patton, Jean Scherschel, Kathleen Schreck, Dr. Karen Mesmer and Robert Reid.

Brandon Scott and Steve Argo, United for Ukraine co-organizers, Baraboo