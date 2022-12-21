 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for support of local Lions Club -- John Bordak

  • 0

Thank you to the community of Beaver Dam for your support of the Beaver Dam Lions Club Fruit and Nut Sale.

Our club provides preschool and elementary student vision screening and eyeglass recycling. Our club financially supports community activities, scholarships, Leader Dog, Lions Playground, adult crossing guards, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Lions Diabetes and other charitable enterprises in the Beaver Dam area.

Deer Hunters, help us to support the Wisconsin Lions Foundation that provides funds for Wisconsin Lions Camp. The camp provides a quality camp experience to youth and adults who have diabetes, are blind or visually impaired, have autism or intellectual disability, have epilepsy, or are deaf or hard of hearing.

Deer hides are collected at Tails Taxidermy in Beaver Dam. Thanks again for your support.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Beaver Dam Lions have been serving the community since 1953.

People are also reading…

John Bordak, and the Beaver Dam Lions Club members

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News