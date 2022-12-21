Thanks for support of local Lions Club -- John Bordak

Thank you to the community of Beaver Dam for your support of the Beaver Dam Lions Club Fruit and Nut Sale.

Our club provides preschool and elementary student vision screening and eyeglass recycling. Our club financially supports community activities, scholarships, Leader Dog, Lions Playground, adult crossing guards, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Lions Diabetes and other charitable enterprises in the Beaver Dam area.

Deer Hunters, help us to support the Wisconsin Lions Foundation that provides funds for Wisconsin Lions Camp. The camp provides a quality camp experience to youth and adults who have diabetes, are blind or visually impaired, have autism or intellectual disability, have epilepsy, or are deaf or hard of hearing.

Deer hides are collected at Tails Taxidermy in Beaver Dam. Thanks again for your support.

The Beaver Dam Lions have been serving the community since 1953.

John Bordak, and the Beaver Dam Lions Club members

The Mendota Marsh collection