The Baraboo High School Softball team would like to thank the community for your support at our brat and burger stand on Sept. 21.
Despite the wet weather, so many of you came out for lunch and supported our fundraising efforts toward the upcoming Spring Training trip.
Thanks so much.
Ginny Lewison, Baraboo
