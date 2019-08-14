When the flood-gates of heaven opened the night before the Witwen Fourth of July celebration, we weren’t sure what the morning would bring, but God blessed us with a beautiful day.
We have so many people to thank. To the parade participants who “wowed” the crowd, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department for pedestrian and traffic control, Tim and Sue Herbrand of Tim’s Trucking, Jack Kirner and Family, Phil Sorg, Culvers, Bank of Prairie du Sac, BMO Harris, Dale and Cynthia Sprecher, and Sam and Lula of Sauk City Family Restaurant, Mrs. Paul-Mary Sprecher and family for letting us store supplies and grill the chickens at their farm, you all helped make our day successful.
We especially thank everyone who came out to enjoy the parade, eat dinner, and play old-fashioned games. We couldn’t do this without you.
Last, but not least, we are grateful for our church families and friends who helped before, during and after the event, your commitment to carry on this tradition is greatly appreciated. We are proud to host an event that is alcohol free and family-friendly in every way.
Karen Schlittler, Sauk City
