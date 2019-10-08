The Waupun Area School District will join Wisconsin school districts to salute their education leaders during Wisconsin School Board Week Oct. 6-12.
The commemorative week is designed to recognize contributions made by Wisconsin's school board members, including the Waupun Area School District School Board, who are charged with governing public education under state law.
Wisconsin school board members are chosen by their communities to manage local schools. They oversee multimillion-dollar budgets which fund education programs for more than 867,000 students in more than 420 public school districts. Their personnel decisions affect thousands of teachers, administrators and support workers.
These leaders are responsible for formulating school district policy, approving curricula, school finance, maintaining school facilities and adhering to state and federal education law all require them to spend many hours in board training programs, personal study to enhance their understanding of these issues.
Please join us in saying “Thank you” to the public servants of our Waupun Area School District School Board whose commitment and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible: Bill Bruins, president; Ron Paul, vice president; Jennie Patrykus, clerk; Milan Vande Zande, treasurer; Dylan Weber, member; Kim Pokorny, member; Lori Van Buren, member.
Grace Jakubos, Waupun Area School District, Waupun
