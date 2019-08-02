On March 12, the Baraboo City Council adopted a tobacco-free parks ordinance covering all parks land and all tobacco products. South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition thanks the city of Baraboo for protecting the young children that utilize these beautiful parks.
“There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke and vaping aerosol is not clean air. Even in outdoor spaces, secondhand smoke levels can reach levels as high as those found in indoor facilities where smoking is prohibited,” said South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition coordinator, Tara Noye. “Tobacco-free parks policies ensure healthy places for kids and families to play while establishing tobacco-free community norms for our youth.”
Cigarette butts are also the most common form of litter, with 65% on average being littered. Tobacco-free parks policies help maintain the beauty of Baraboo parks. Thank you to the city of Baraboo for ensuring clean air while families play in the many parks Baraboo has to offer.
Free help is available by calling the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW. Individuals enrolled in Medicaid can also talk to their doctor about the free services offered through the Medicaid Cessation Benefit.
Tara Noye, South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition coordinator, Mauston
