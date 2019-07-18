The Donald Trump administration accomplishments in the first 28 months of his administration is phenomenal. And it is the first time promises made are promises kept by a president.
Job growth and employment has exceeded all past records in the USA. All demographic groups such has African-Americans has hit an all-time low for unemployment. Median income has surpassed $50,000 the first time in the history of the country. Average income now exceeds more than $61,0000, which is the greatest number ever.
Optimism in the small business sector has broken a 35-year record, 95% of the business sector is optimistic about the future, the highest number ever seen in our history. Investment is flowing back into the U.S. into our economy and has hit $600 billion and is expected to exceed levels of $1 trillion over the next few months.
Immigration laws are being enforced for the first time ever as crackdowns on MS13 gang members, and other violent offenders is being carried out.
On trade, the United States has negotiated the best trade deal with the Mexico and Canada. Steel is back into production in the United States. Tariffs are working to level the playing field. And there is more.
Paul Robbins, Beaver Dam
