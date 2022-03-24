Trump can save us from Democrats -- Herbert Lehner

This country needs Donald Trump. The world needs Trump. The child in the womb needs Trump.

Innocent people die when the Democrats are in power.

Barack Obama's withdrawal of our military from Iraq caused the rise of the Islamic State group which killed thousands of innocent Christians.

President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan left many to be tortured and killed by the Taliban and left billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Taliban.

Democrats support and defend abortion which has killed more than 60 million of our precious innocent new lives since 1973.

Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president. Biden's ignorance and weakness emboldens bullies like Putin -- an evil genocidal killer.

If the liberal media were reporting honestly, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't be in power.

Can we stand any more of this failed presidency? What can we do besides pray?

If we vote for prolife Republicans in November and they take control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, they could possibly elect Trump as Speaker of the House, impeach Biden and Harris and then Trump would become president.

The Washington swamp and liberal media are corrupt. We need Trump to fix Biden's gigantic mess and mistakes. Keep praying.

Herbert Lehner, Beaver Dam