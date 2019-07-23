The Republican Party is dead. Once the Party of Abraham Lincoln, it has turned into the party of Donald Trump. Instead of Honest Abe, it is now dishonest draft-dodging Don, RIP GOP. The Trumplicans have now replaced the Republicans.
Americans, no matter your party, must unite to defeat this lying, racist, accused rapist, crooked bully. If not, we may find ourselves not raising one arm but both arms and shouting hail Trump! Don't think it couldn't happen? Something similar happened before.
Our courts are being infused in breakneck speed with unqualified Trumplican judges by Mitch McConnell and the sheep-like Senate. Kidnapped children in filthy cages, hate crimes at an all-time high, the environment being destroyed, rich richer, poor poorer, dictators love us, allies don't trust us, and taking away health care with no plan to replace. All this and more in only two years.
It might be too late for the Fox News Kool-Aid drinkers, but the rest of us must stop the Trumplicans. We are better than this.
Teach your children well. What would Jesus do? What will you do?
Make America Trumpless again.
Dan McCormick, Cambria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)