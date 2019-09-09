President Donald Trump is behaving more and more like a Russian collaborator who wants to divide us and bring the country down. He has trashed our reputation around the world and insulted our allies in favor of love relationships with bloody dictators such as Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro, Rodrigo Duterte, etc.
Trump wants the Ukrainians to be weaponless. Trump’s overlord Putin could then steal even more Ukrainian territory.
The divider-in-chief wants children born abroad to U.S. service personnel to not be U.S. citizens.
John McCain was born in Panama. His father was an admiral. I was born in Kyoto, Japan. My father was a decorated World War II vet who served for 24 years around the world.
Trump has not served one day in the military and knows nothing about the Constitution, military, government, economy or history of this great nation, yet he dubs himself a “very stable genius” who “knows more than the generals.” In reality, he is illiterate and not mentally equipped for the job.
As a foreign-born U.S. citizen, I will not vote for any Republican or Democrat who ignores their constitutional responsibilities.
It is time to impeach the enemy of the people.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo
