If you wonder why the Donald Trump Reality TV show and infomercial is so popular and gets good ratings, think of the fact that former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is considering entering the 2020 presidential race.
This only proves the point that American politics is not a circus, it is World Wrestling Entertainment on steroids. And you wonder why Vince McMahon's wife is in Trump’s cabinet. Whether the "fake news" media likes it or not, Trump is good for the national economy and good for the entertainment industry as well, plus think of all the jobs created and saved through the Trump TV show and infomercial.
If Charles Koch figures out that people are so loyal to Trump that they are willing to pay the higher prices caused by Trumps tariffs, that says it all. The reason you want to renew the Trump Reality TV show and infomercial in 2020 is this one reason. If he is either tossed out of office in 2020 or impeached now or possibly during a second term, then how do you know he will not create his own media empire? Yes, folks, the Trump Fake News Network on cable would be permanent insanity.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo
