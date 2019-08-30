The thing with Donald Trump is you never know if he gets his ideas from fact or fiction or both.
The firing hydrogen bombs into hurricanes is a prime example. The fact is that the United States government has looked at proposals from cloud seeding to using nuclear weapons to blow up hurricanes to stop them. The fiction part is the movie/TV series "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" or even "Sea Quest" where the USS Sea View goes to the Marianas Trench to fire a nuclear missile into the atmosphere to keep the earth from burning up. The “Sea Quest” series saved the environment, but was based more on science.
Then Trump wants to go to Mars. Of course we have Ron Howard’s “Mars Colony” TV series which is a hybrid of both fact and fiction. Take your pick, it depends on the cable channel he is watching.
National Geographic, the History Channel or the Syfy channel or other cable channels. You have the USS Trump View, The Trump Quest or Trumps in Space — no disrespect to The Muppets "Pigs in Space.” What is scary is if he actually sends a sub to the Marianas Trench to stop climate change.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo
