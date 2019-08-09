This is in response to columnist Scott Frostman in Thursday's Daily Citizen asking readers to acknowledge what truth is and that truth should not be “personalized.”
I agree that truth is not “your” truth or “their” truth or “my” truth. The real truth is when it directly comes, as we used to say, “from the horse’s mouth.”
No matter what anyone attempts to prove as the truth and no matter that we have a choice to just turn it off if we don’t like what we hear, as the columnist suggested, no one can deny that what comes out of President Donald Trump’s mouth is the truth about who he is and what he stands for.
His proven lies, defamations, abuses, demeaning attitude and divisive pronouncements that we hear and see every day are all truths from his own mouth. As an octogenarian, it is inexplicably heartbreaking to acknowledge that the very essence of our democracy is threatened to this horrible degree.
As “they” say, “Often, the truth hurts.” This truth is infinitely hurting our country and every one of us.
Annette Kamps, Beaver Dam
