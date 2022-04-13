Trump was right about Gableman -- David Cole

The April 7 Wisconsin State Journal article " Trump lauds Gableman in Mar-a-Lago visit " quotes the Washington Post report that former President Donald Trump recently told Michael Gableman, “Michael, you have been unbelievable!”

Unbelievable? Exactly -- though I mean something different by the word than Trump did.

According to the State Journal, Gableman’s recent report to our Wisconsin Legislature made false and misleading claims. His preference for “alternative facts,” rather than the verifiable truth, is no doubt why Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others subpoenaed by Gableman have refused to testify privately in his office, while offering to answer his questions publicly.