Red flag gun laws have raised their ugly and unconstitutional head once again. Ugly because it is based on pre-crime — no crime committed, no due process, guilty until proven innocent. Sounds like something China has. Here are the seven dangers to red flag gun laws.
- There is not a shred of evidence that these laws reduce gun violence. None.
- Congress lacks the authority. The founding fathers clearly enumerated the powers of the federal government in the Constitution. Among the powers granted in Article I, Section 8 are “the power to coin money, to regulate commerce, to declare war, to raise and maintain armed forces, and to establish a Post Office.”
- We have federalism. Unlike the federal government, whose powers, James Madison noted, are “few and defined,” states possess powers that “are numerous and indefinite.”
- Red flag laws violate due process.
- Red flag laws could lead to more violence and have.
- It’s not just the “mentally ill” and grave threats who are flagged — millions will be.
- They are pre-crime laws. No crime has to take place.
These laws are one more example of how liberties are removed, one at a time.
Paul Robbins, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)