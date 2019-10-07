On Sept. 14, the United Way of Dodge County held its 14th annual Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff, partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. More than 85 volunteers from Dodge County packaged 3.2 tons of pasta, or 5,333 meals, for area food pantries, helping alleviate hunger for families in Dodge County.
We want to thank our neighbors for volunteering and giving to this great cause. Participants and donors include John Deere-Horicon Works, ITW Shakeproof Group, Richelieu Foods, Walmart Distribution Center, Apache Stainless Equipment, Beaver Dam High School Key Club, Blue Zones of Dodge County, Arc of Dodge County, Kwik Trip, Horicon Bank, Specialty Cheese and many more who came to help out.
The United Way of Dodge County has 18 partnered nonprofit health and human service agencies that rely on your donations to help sustain their programs for the benefit of our Dodge County neighbors. Please consider donating to help keep our Dodge County community strong and thriving helping those most in need. Send a tax-deductible check to P.O. Box 158, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 or visit unitedwayofdodgecounty.com to donate online.
Living United.
Susan Jentz and Board of Directors of the United Way of Dodge County, Beaver Dam
