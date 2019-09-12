The T-Bird Swimming Booster Club organized a food concession at Badger Steam & Gas. It continues to be the main fundraiser for our organization.
This successful event would not be possible without the 60-70 parent and swimmer volunteers that worked this five-day event. A huge “thank you” to the parent, coach and swimmer volunteers and the following businesses and individuals that contributed to this event: Yogi Bear Campground, Cate and Brent Gasser; Don Larson Chevrolet, Scott and Steve Larson; Baraboo Burger Company, Eric Meyer; Amerigas Baraboo; Ron Munneke.
The club is a nonprofit organization that helps sustain the Baraboo High School swim teams through the coordination of volunteerism and fundraising. The money raised has provided assistant coaching, dryland coaching, training equipment, trophies and awards, new swim starting blocks, and team bonding activities. We continue to be involved in the community as a sponsor of the Baraboo Indoor Mini-Tri and kindergarten swim lesson voucher program.
Thank you again to all the supporters of the Baraboo swimming programs.
Teri Lemke, T-Bird Swimming Booster Club Inc. treasurer, Baraboo
