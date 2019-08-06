It is very sad to read about Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos being so disrespectful to Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is confined to a wheelchair.
He was voted into office by people in his district. He sometimes has health issues which may confine him to his home. He should be able to do his job. People with a disability should be considered, they often cannot sit in their chair for long periods of time.
Vos should be made to be in a wheelchair for a week to see how people have to make the best of their disability. I know people confined to wheelchairs and they are great people. It is time we respect these people, open doors and our hearts to them.
Write to Vos or send him an email and tell him he is wrong. Anderson deserves the right to be able to work and do what he needs to represent his people. It is time we respect everyone in this world with so much hate.
Go hug a neighbor and smile at a stranger. God Bless America, have a great day. We need more respect in the world, start today. Thank you.
Vickie Miller, Portage
