LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vote out Democrats to save our nation -- Richard Kinderman

Recent polls show that two of the most important concerns of most Americans are inflation and the border chaos.

Apparently, President Joe Biden and most Democrats don't agree. On their top 10 list these issues would come in around six or seven. They seem more concerned with teaching third-graders that men can have babies.

They are worried that billionaire Elon Musk is going to allow free speech and transparency on Twitter. They want those parents and students who sacrificed to diligently pay off student loans to now pay for those who have not paid back their loans. Their answer for the 50% increase in gas prices is to trade in your $12,000 gas-powered used car and purchase a $60,000 electric car.

How this world has been turned upside down in a mere 15 months is beyond incredible. But there is still hope. And that starts with voting Democrats out of office.

Don't be fooled. Democrats own all of the above chaos and destruction. Every vote in November will count, from school boards to city councils, from the state Assembly to the U.S. Senate, and from the governor's mansion to the White House.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam

