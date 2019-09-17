Scott Frostman is correct. Sauk County residents have some important decisions to make in 2020.
Do we want foreign policy alienating our friends and allies, economic policy amassing overwhelming debt with loss of jobs, tax policy burdening middle class through tariffs ending free trade, corporate social policy providing tax cuts to the top 2% and huge grants to corporations, agricultural policy promoting the death of family farms, environmental policy increasing pollution and ending protection of the environment?
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
We answer these questions when we vote.
Stephen Getsinger, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)