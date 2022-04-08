We can control how much gas we use -- Ernie Pearson

Scott Frostman's March 31 column "More production can ease pain at the pump" offered a perspective on supply-side solutions to address the rise in gas prices. But he fails to mention the power that consumers have to address the demand-side of the problem.

Americans have demonstrated an insatiable appetite for gasoline for transportation and recreation. For most (not all) consumers, adjusting how we drive and what we drive can go a long way toward conserving fuel, effectively placing downward pressure on increasing prices. In many cases these are relatively simple measures, including driving within speed limits, avoiding rapid acceleration, thinking about how to consolidate trips more efficiently, and perhaps even carpooling.

Frostman also makes reference to an average price of $56,000 for electric vehicles being unaffordable to many, and this may be correct. I think if you would look at the average price for a full-size American truck or SUV, which appear to be very popular, the price differential would be minor.

Still, the utility for towing or for those who use their vehicle in the trades is tilted toward the large gas-powered vehicle. So as of now, an electric vehicle may not be for everyone.

Ernie Pearson, Baraboo