I was concerned after reading the article in the July 20 Baraboo News Republic about river dangers set to rise and seeing a picture of two paddlers who were not wearing personal flotation devices.
I am an experienced kayaker and I always wear my PFD when on the water. According to the WDNR's Recreational Vehicle Safety Education and Enforcement annual report, there were 21 boating-related fatalities in the state in 2018. Of these, 14 individuals were not wearing a PFD while seven people were wearing one. While PFDs may not guarantee your safety, they do improve your chance of survival if something goes wrong. Be safe out there.
Karen Mesmer, Baraboo
