In 1964, I began a high school teaching career in Baraboo that lasted more than three decades. To me, it was the best job in the world, teaching and coaching the best kids in the best school district in Wisconsin.
Every morning I looked forward to going to school. In 1998, I wrote my letter of resignation with tears in my eyes.
I foolishly left Baraboo in 1967 to teach elsewhere. Given the chance to return to Baraboo a year later, I jumped at it. Two former Baraboo teachers had been teaching in my new school district. Their envy was palpable when I told them I was returning “home” to Baraboo.
For the next 30 years, I felt honored and proud to be a teacher in the Baraboo school system. I know that many of my colleagues felt the same. We felt that all of us, administrators, faculty and staff, were dedicated to providing the best education possible.
So, why the sea change?
Why are Baraboo teachers leaving in record numbers for nearby districts or leaving teaching altogether?
Why are so many so glad they left?
I and many others want, and deserve, unvarnished, spin-free, truthful answers from those responsible.
Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells
