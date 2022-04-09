When will bashing of Christians stop? -- Gary Schoppenhorst

It's been over a year since President Joe Biden took office. Yet the same liberals from Wisconsin Dells, Rio, Baraboo, Sauk City and columnist Pat Nash just keep writing to bash former President Donald Trump and right-wing Christians.

It’s hard to imagine the hate and anger these people are filled with against fellow Americans. I will gladly wear the banner of right-wing Christian. Right-wing Christians are pro-life, believe God’s word is inerrant and try to follow it.

We support police, fire and emergency services, and we don't want to defund them. We want legal immigration with secure borders to prevent criminals, child trafficking, diseases and enough drugs to kill millions from coming into America. We support North American energy jobs -- we don't want to shut them down and then go begging to other countries to increase oil production. We want every legal American to vote once. We believe parents know best for their children, not teacher union cronies.

We pray for people who hate us because God's word tells us to. We want all Americans to prosper, not be dependent on government handouts for votes.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor