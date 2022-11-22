 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Winners must find common ground -- Donald Krueger

Congratulations to the winning politicians of the midterm elections. You are now or soon will be the American government. Once again, we have divided government. We, the American people, expect you to behave as our representatives.

We do not want you to just stick to your ideologies and vote the party line. No. We expect you to make successful efforts at building consensus and compromise to legislate on the issues. Focus on border security, inflation, crime prevention and national security. If you truly work together to find common ground, to resolve these issues, you will have a successful record to run for re-election.

If on the other hand, you spend these two years just saying "no," you will have wasted your opportunity and our time. Think of how refreshing it would be to run for re-election based on accomplishments instead of just condemning the other guy.

Remember -- you represent all of us. 

Donald Krueger, Portage

