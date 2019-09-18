I want to cheer on the Wisconsin Dells schools for building solar power into their plans for the new high school and the Spring Hill School as reported in the article on Sept. 11. They will be generating enough power to offset more than half of their overall power requirements and saving tax payers a bundle going forward.
Not mentioned but even more important is the fact that this reduces the demand for power on the local utilities so reduces their carbon footprint accordingly. This helps limit greenhouse gas global warming, reduces health impacts of particulates in the air causing thousands of deaths worldwide, and is the perfect practical example to be used in on-site science and econ classes. It is great to see school districts taking the lead and just getting things right on so many dimensions.
John Forslin, Marquette
