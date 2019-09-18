My husband and I moved to the Wisconsin Dells 14 years ago. Never would we have expected to be embraced by a community that caters to tourists like we were. From day one, we felt welcomed by the merchants, neighbors, Mariposa Acres-later Lake of the Dells, and the various organizations we joined such as the Stewards of the Dells of the Wisconsin River, HH Bennett Studio, and the Dells Delton Community Supper
Even though the Wisconsin Dells is not designated as “Dementia friendly,” when my husband developed dementia, he was shown kindness by the community. Some of the businesses and merchants that showed great compassion toward him and I include the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, the Post Office, Lake Delton Water Sports, Walgreens, Steffes Hardware, the Staff at Dr. Water’s Center for Biologic Medicine and most recent, the Picha Funeral Home.
I wish I could acknowledge everyone, but there are too many to mention. This is a great diverse community full of compassionate people, and I am hoping to stay here for as long as possible.
Pat Andersen, Wisconsin Dells
