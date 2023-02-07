Wisconsin Singers’ program was a hit

The Beaver Dam Lions Club would like to thank the Beaver Dam community for the wonderful response to the Jan. 28 Wisconsin Singers concert at the Beaver Dam High School auditorium.

Considering the very cold and snowy weather there was a very good attendance. The audience clearly appreciated both the performances by the Wisconsin Singers, UW-Madison’s Broadway caliber touring production, and Beaver Dam’s own Good Old A Capella under the direction of Mark Lefeber. Sincere thanks to the Beaver Dam High School for making us so welcome and to the parents who prepared a meal for all of the performers and tech crew.