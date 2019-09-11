We want to appreciate everyone for their support of the 2019 Wisconsin State Cow Chip Festival. The festival, which is one of the largest fundraisers for our local non-profits, benefited more than 21 non-profit groups and brought together hundreds of volunteers to pull it off. We appreciate everyone’s understanding for the changes made to the festival to keep it an exciting and relevant festival that will continue to be a destination for many families on Labor Day weekend. The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses who sponsor the event and those who donate their time and services as well as our many volunteers and those who attended the event to enjoy some friendship, food, throw a few chips, and listen to some great music.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wisconsin State Cow Chip Committee, Prairie du Sac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)