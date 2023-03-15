Elections are a binary choice. I dislike the lack of nuance in our current political system as much as anyone. That being said, the state Supreme Court race is a binary choice, and the choice is between strengthening democracy in Wisconsin or weakening it. I can explain this rationale in one simple word: gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the process in which politicians draw districts that shield them from the will of the voters by packing them full of voters of their party. After the 2010 census, that is what Wisconsin’s legislators did, they did it again after 2020.

As a result, Wisconsin has one of the most gerrymandered state Legislatures in the country, and it shows. On a range of issues with broad public consensus, our legislators refuse to act because they feel immune from the general electorate.

What does this have to do with the state Supreme Court? One of the candidates, Dan Kelly, aided the Legislature in defending their gerrymandered maps while Judge Janet Protasiewicz has called the maps rigged.

It is time for these maps to be overturned. It is time to stop downplaying the threat to democracy and start acting on it. That is why it is a binary choice.

David Faust, Poynette

