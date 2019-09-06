I’ve heard reports that Sen. Scott Fitzgerald stated the majority of his constituents don’t want background checks or assault weapon bans. But according to the Aug. 25-29 Marquette Law School poll, and in keeping with previous polls by the same entity, more than 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks; more than 57% of Wisconsinites support bans on assault weapons; and more than 80% of Wisconsinites support the “red flag” laws. So where is he getting his erroneous information?
Lynn Javoroski, Juneau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)