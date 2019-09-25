The Wisconsin Dells Rotary enjoyed another successful Wo-Zha-Wa weekend thanks to mostly great weather and local support. Our beef tent provides a significant portion of our annual budget. This allows us to continue our community service in our pursuit of “Service above self.” In addition to our scholarships and donations to area charities our most recent local project was $10,000 worth of new equipment at Captain Bob’s Playground in Lake Delton.
Thanks to the many people that visit our tent each year and Holiday Wholesale, D&S Party Tent Rental, M&M Ice, KFD, Mauer’s Market, and Meyer Oil & LP of Reedsburg for donating the gas to roast 1,600 pound of beef. A very special thank you to Noah Ark for use of catering equipment.
Laura Stanek won $5,610 from the Wo-Zha-Wa 50/50 Raffle.
Pat Malone, Wisconsin Dells
