Caring Tree contributors

The following people, organizations, and businesses contributed to the Sauk Prairie Caring Tree in 2019:

Jessica McNett, Walmart Grant, Joesph and Juliana Hahn, BMO Bank, Keith and Bev Foye, Hooverson Funeral Home, Meyeer Insurance Agency, Spellman Monument Co., Weaver Auto Sales, GMS Business Service, McReath Orthodontics, Cedarberry Inn, Fair Valley Performances, Peter Van De Hagen, Piggly Wiggly, Delores Bahr, Everet Body Shop, Baybrookes Heating & Cooling, ReCob Enterprizes, Lakeside Hardware, Hasheider Roofing, Village Family Dental, Heffron and Associates, Nova and Gary Mijal, Della Ryan, Steve Koehler and Sandy Fuchs, Agnes Schoepp, Hart Painting, Sauk Prairie Lions, Beth Conley, Joe and Darcy Koss, Ken Cors, Karen Ballweg, Linda Yanke, Betty Breunig, Jackie Frosch, Julie Fallect, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club, Ralph Breunig, Bill and Linda Searls, Lori Hentzsche, Gene and Kris Eagan, Diana Shebel, Brent Schnedier, Herb and Dianne Raschka, LouAnn Bonjour, Deb and Jay Schluter, Carol Janney, Sauk Prairie Community Club, Eagleview Dental, Raschein Family, Milwaukee Valve, Ken and Mary Breunig, Dick and Okla Yanke, Diane Bollig, Joan Cole, Donna Bichanich, Kathy and Wayne Bruno, Jeannette Breunig, Patricia Alt, Chad Fox Rachel Ruhland, Jessica Norman, Ramaker and Associates, Ellen Mast, Karen Wilhelm, Retirement Specialist, Tom and Mary Osborne, Sharon O'Connor, Karen Ladd, Kathy Lester, Barbara Unger, Preferred Business Solutions, and Bank of Prairie du Sac.