Dear editor,
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission members thank all the community members who supported our series of three concerts in Fireman’s Park this summer, by attending and donating toward the continued restoration of the pavilion.
These free two-hour concerts by Nine Thirty Standard of Sun Prairie, Loco Vocals of Beaver Dam and Gabriel Sanchez of Milwaukee were only possible because of the local businesses who paid the fees to bring in the music. CHLPC extends a hearty thank you to: Columbus Family Dental, Rose Legacy Real Estate, Drexel Building Supply, Mid-State Equipment, Richards Insurance, Fast Lanes, Poser Clinic, OfficeSupply.com, Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home, Columbus Self Storage, Stroschein & Green Attorneys, Cercis Brewing Company, Hermanson Concrete & Masonry, Starrit Meister Realty, State Farm Insurance-Dave Maylone, Chipped & Cracked Nail Lounge, Kraft Golf Cars, Robbins Manufacturing, Wright Plumbing, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, EZ Shirtz, Kurth Brewery, Jahnke Property Group, and Contree Sales-Kevin White.
Additionally, we also thank the following businesses who provided food and beverages for attendees to purchase: Fast Lanes, Masonic Lodge #75, Day One Pizza, Cercis Brewing, James Street Pizza, Wisconsin Globe & Anchor Detachment #359, and the Hasey Popcorn Wagon.
These summer concerts afforded an opportunity for the whole community to come together to enjoy an evening of great music and good food provided by all local vendors. Thank you to all who attended and contributed in any way.
Plans are proceeding to offer the concerts again next summer. Restoration of the historic 1916 pavilion has thus far included an elevator, handicapped accessible restrooms on three levels, refinished ballroom floor, repainted walls and ceiling in ballroom, period-appropriate sink and storage shelves installed in upper cloakroom, as well as inside and outside electrical upgrades. Over the winter, all the windows will be reglazed and painted and their sash cords replaced. Watch for three-unit windows on the Park Avenue side of the structure to be exposed again, matching the window configuration on the east side of the building. Exterior painting, a designated entry/vestibule addition and kitchen upgrades are all scheduled to follow.
Jan Ulrich
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission
