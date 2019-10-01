Dear Columbus community,
During the month of October, we will celebrate Custodian Appreciation Week. The Columbus School District has been very lucky through the years to have well taken care of school facilities by our custodians. Throughout the school year and summer break, many hours are spent by our custodial staff to help our schools look great - inside and out.
Our sincere thank you to our custodial staff for the hard work they do each and every day.
The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, Mike O'Brien, Bill Braun, Julie Hajewski, Keith Loppnow, Kelly Crombie, Julia Hoffman
