On May 14, downtown Reedsburg’s spring planters were filled with new flowers for the spring and summer seasons. The downtown business group, distinctly downtown reedsburg changes out the planters seasonally and takes care of any fertilizing and watering needed.
Thank you to the many businesses that helped make the spring planting possible. BMO Harris Bank sponsored the spring plants and watering for the season. The Flower Shop created the planting schematic, ordered and delivered all the flowers to each planter, and Reedsburg ArtsLink organized downtown businesses to help with the planting. Those businesses included, Reedsburg Lighting and Home, Brides and Belles Bridal Boutique, Reedsburg Office Supply, Main Street Books, Gavin Brothers Auctioneers and Real Estate, Lorraine’s Mini Mall, BMO Harris Bank, Country Charm Floral and Gifts, Parkview Bed and Breakfast and Family Traditions Tax. We would also like to thank the City of Reedsburg for supporting this effort in a variety of ways.
Distinctly downtown Reedsburg consists of businesses and individuals working together to create and maintain a vibrant and welcoming downtown Reedsburg alive with exciting events and unique experiences. For more information, email distinctlydowntown@gmail.com.
Joann Mundth Douglas, Reedsburg
