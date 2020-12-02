LETTER: We all are essential to fighting virus

We all are essential to fighting virus

Some 1,413 U.S. health care workers have died while helping treat COVID-19 patients, according to Kaiser Health News. These people sacrificed themselves saving others. We must honor them. Many others became infected and ill but survived the virus, they deserve our thanks.

We who have no training and little skill in caring for ill people may feel we can’t assist our fellow sick Americans, but we can do much. Everyone of us must adhere to our public health experts’ advice and wear our masks in public, distance ourselves in groups, not gather in large groups, stay home as much as possible, wash our hands often and thoroughly, and help our public health workers trace any contacts we may have with infected people.

Developing vaccines give us hope of a long term solution to the pandemic. However; we must not let down our efforts during the 6 months or so that it will take to vaccinate 250 million Americans and induce herd immunity. Otherwise tens of thousands of Americans will die unnecessarily.

Today, during the pandemic you and every other person are essential workers in the fight to limit sickness and death.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo