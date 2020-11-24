DAVIS DEER TRAILS: After 77 years, Donald Nelson muzzles rifle

Donald Nelson, 90, has been hunting deer for 77 years, so getting ready for the 2020 season is more about pulling out some old photographs and reminiscing back to 1943 when he took his first deer, a buck.
A 1955 photograph usually stands out from those early days. The picture is worth a few thousand words, too, beginning with 11 deer hunters, one of them Donald and another his father, Palmer Nelson.
The photograph, and most of Nelson’s hunts, were in Columbia County.
“The herd was strong after 1949-51 and another downer in 1952-54,” Donald recalled. “The population came back in 1955 and these 11 guys made the most of it.”
Most of the guys are gone now, but a few remain and still hunt in the area, but a lot has changed with deer hunting.
Donald couldn’t just go “cold turkey.” He will drive out near where the guys are hunting and sit with binoculars and watch the day develop. He won’t have his trusty Browning 30-06 automatic, however.
“The season opened in 1938, hadn’t had many seasons up until then,” Nelson recalled.
The season was closed in 1925, 1927, and 1929, when the estimated population was 100 deer in all of Columbia County. The 1938 season was seven days; open to forked bucks or larger.
That first year Nelson shot a buck fawn with buckshot, he said.
In 2019, he shot his buck, ironically on the last day of the nine-day season, just prior to closing time.
Nelson’s legs and heart aren’t what they used to be, so he thought he’d just watch and take a few pictures. He was 25 when the picture was taken in 1955. Most guys in the picture were farmers, except for a bar keeper and a man from the city (Madison).
Nelson recalls some changes, most of which he likes.
“Stands weren’t used as much as they are now, which seems to make hunting safer (shooting down).”
Blaze orange was a helpful thing, he believes.
Since CWD came in the area, he usually donates deer to the food pantry to have it tested and then distributed. A day for a farmer, which he was, didn’t mesh well with hunting.
“I had to get up at 4 (a.m.) to milk the cows to get out by 6, and then come back in at 4 or 5 and milked cows again,” he said. “If there were deer to be cut up, that may take ‘til nearly midnight. Two days of that and I was really bushed.”
Being outdoors, challenging deer, and the camaraderie with others were important to Nelson and kept him carrying a gun until this year.
Venison was special for making chili and it gave the soup a nice flavor; the tenderloins were delicious, he recalls.
While mounts are few in the Nelson house, stories aren’t and neither are pictures.
The is the sixth in a series of 11 columns by Jerry Davis during the nine-day, gun deer season. The fourth in the series ran online at wiscnews.com. Reach out to Jerry at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!