DAVIS DEER TRAILS: After 77 years, Donald Nelson muzzles rifle

That first year Nelson shot a buck fawn with buckshot, he said.

In 2019, he shot his buck, ironically on the last day of the nine-day season, just prior to closing time.

Nelson’s legs and heart aren’t what they used to be, so he thought he’d just watch and take a few pictures. He was 25 when the picture was taken in 1955. Most guys in the picture were farmers, except for a bar keeper and a man from the city (Madison).

Nelson recalls some changes, most of which he likes.

“Stands weren’t used as much as they are now, which seems to make hunting safer (shooting down).”

Blaze orange was a helpful thing, he believes.

Since CWD came in the area, he usually donates deer to the food pantry to have it tested and then distributed. A day for a farmer, which he was, didn’t mesh well with hunting.

“I had to get up at 4 (a.m.) to milk the cows to get out by 6, and then come back in at 4 or 5 and milked cows again,” he said. “If there were deer to be cut up, that may take ‘til nearly midnight. Two days of that and I was really bushed.”