DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Ethical hunter award winner continues to spread principles

Hank Xiong recalls exactly how he felt when he learned someone stole archery equipment out of a parked truck in the Oshkosh area.

Instead of being negative toward the person, he thought of how an individual would feel after losing something special to their quest to hunt.

Xiong hopes to do more hunting with gun and bow because his parents depend on him to get some venison into their freezer, too.

“The doe I shot on the first day is gone and people want more,” he said.

Xiong’s attitude earned him the 2019 Hunter Ethics Award, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, with Vortex Optics, Inc., of Barneveld, as the corporate sponsor.

The public nominates ethical hunters who engaged in some form of Wisconsin hunting. Deer hunting, with its camaraderie, is the area where many nominations arise, but not all. Any season or hunting-related activity may provide a possible nomination.

Xiong’s ethical deed resulted from finding archery equipment, including a bow, in a public parking lot. At that moment of recalling his own loss in quite a different way, he knew he must try to get the equipment back to the owner, which he did after considerable time and effort.