DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Ethical hunter award winner continues to spread principles

Hank Xiong recalls exactly how he felt when he learned someone stole archery equipment out of a parked truck in the Oshkosh area.
Instead of being negative toward the person, he thought of how an individual would feel after losing something special to their quest to hunt.
Xiong hopes to do more hunting with gun and bow because his parents depend on him to get some venison into their freezer, too.
“The doe I shot on the first day is gone and people want more,” he said.
Xiong’s attitude earned him the 2019 Hunter Ethics Award, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, with Vortex Optics, Inc., of Barneveld, as the corporate sponsor.
The public nominates ethical hunters who engaged in some form of Wisconsin hunting. Deer hunting, with its camaraderie, is the area where many nominations arise, but not all. Any season or hunting-related activity may provide a possible nomination.
Xiong’s ethical deed resulted from finding archery equipment, including a bow, in a public parking lot. At that moment of recalling his own loss in quite a different way, he knew he must try to get the equipment back to the owner, which he did after considerable time and effort.
“The least I could do was try to get the bow back to its owner,” Xiong said. “A lot of my coworkers commented, ‘You’re a better man than I may have been. But that’s a cool thing you did.’”
Xiong believes that in winning the Hunter Ethics Award he can spread the word and hope it rubs off on other hunters.
That was the idea when the award was started in 1997, hunters helping people for the benefit of others. We always read about the very few bad guys; here’s a chance to learn about one of many good guys.
Generally, the winner is an individual who does something ethical — like finding the owner of a lost bow. Once nominations have been sent to April Dombrowski, a DNR employee in Madison, a committee of four individuals makes a determination and announces the winner.
The corporate sponsor, Vortex Optics, hosts a presentation where the winner is gifted an item from their product line of scopes, range finders and binoculars.
For more information about the Hunter Ethics Award, contact any Wisconsin conservation warden or committee member. Nominations for the 2020 award should be sent by Jan. 31, 2021.
The is the 10th in a series of 11 columns by Jerry Davis during the nine-day, gun deer season. The fourth and eighth in the series ran online at wiscnews.com. Reach out to Jerry at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
