DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Make a venison connection, gain a friend

Warnke points to a 2017 article in the journal of Human Dimensions of Wildlife titled “Wild-harvested Venison Yields and Sharing by Michigan Deer Hunters.”

The four researchers estimated that between 11,402 and 14,473 metric tons of edible venison were procured during the 2013 hunting season. Of the hunters, 85 percent shared their venison and those who shared did so with 5.6 people, most frequently within tight social networks.

The sharing included their households, relatives, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

This past summer, the Wisconsin DNR discussed a trial plan, dubbed “Venison Connection.” COVID-19, staffing vacancies, and a concern of encouraging social mingling of new individuals shelved the idea until a later time.

Still, some hunters mimic the loose system Warnke and company have been using for years. Many hunters continue to donate deer through food pantry avenues, but that system is not open to many people who would simply like to try venison, are all of a sudden suffering a cash-flow shortage or were simply unsuccessful in downing a deer themselves.

Hunters who want to gift whole or parts of deer cannot sell the meat to someone or even ask an individual to purchase a bonus authorization.