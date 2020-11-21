DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Opening day hunters take in the outdoors

Some hunters saw the signs later in the morning when three bucks, together, bedded down for a few hours. A successful hunter killed the only deer he saw, a nine-point, heavy-racked deer.

But another hunter watched 15 walk past before shooting, only to have another hunter walk up and mention he had let that one pass, too.

The open air suited law enforcement officers fine as well. DNR field warden Michael Burns, in Lafayette County, was patrolling the Yellowstone Lake Wildlife Area.

Hunters and wardens, many who are also hunters, are mindful of wind and air movement, which moves human scent as easily as some virus particles.

“Yes, in general, hunters are behaving,” said David Youngquist, an Iowa and Dane county warden. “They’re seeing deer, the deer are moving, and hunters seem pretty happy just to get out and be out."

Many of the hunters seem to have one up on some of the general public in terms of masking to avoid and prevent COVID-19.

“They’re putting on masks when I approach them to check something,” Youngquist said. “So we’re both masked.”

Youngquist was also able to write a citation for cutting trees on state land, and stay six feet away, too.