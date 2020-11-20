DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Precipitation chances slight during deer season

McLean added: “After venturing into slightly below freezing conditions Saturday, temperatures in the south will warm to about 40 in the afternoon. Then a chance of rain, maybe a few flurries Sunday.”

The weekdays before Thanksgiving could bring minor accumulations during the nighttime, but some light rain will likely wash that away, too.

Wind, which has been a real bummer lately, has subsided with air movement around 10 mph Saturday and a touch more Sunday.

Beyond Thanksgiving seasonal, dry weather is likely through the closing weekend.

With little or no sighting snow, brown deer with a mostly brown background will necessitate extra caution.

Moisture of some kind helps to muffle a hunter’s footsteps, but also makes slope walking a bit more slippery and dangerous. What quiets hunters’ footsteps, does the same for deer moving.

The safety colors, blaze orange and florescent pink, help.

Remember, too, that a cap, if worn, must be at least 50 percent safety colors, too.

Wisconsin’s deer are technically white-tailed deer, or whitetails, and hunters can use flagging tails and a front white neck collar as alerts.

Food sources have changed recently because most corn and beans have been cropped, and acorns are nearly non-existent. Alfalfa field edges, grassy fields and meadows will attract deer as dawn and dusk before returning to deeper, thicker bedding cover.

The is the second in a series of 11 columns by Jerry Davis during the nine-day, gun deer season. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

