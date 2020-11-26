DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Virtual schooling flexes schedule to hunt

“We’ll use two or more deer in a year; my dad generally prepares it, but my mom supports us in what we do even though she doesn’t hunt,” he said.

"Ella’s provided two deer so far from youth hunts."

Luke did youth hunts, too — turkey and deer — when he was getting started.

Luke will need the extra time this year because the three hunting members drew a blank on opening weekend. So he has no tall tales to tell his friends at school, which would be on social media these days. He likes to relive his first archery deer, instead.

“I was young then (10) and became frustrated after a couple hours in a buddy's stand with my dad,” he said. “I wanted to leave and my dad started poking me and whispered, ‘There’s a deer coming.'

"I remember shooting it. It ran a ways up a hill and dropped. I remember crying I was so excited about it.”

Luke thinks back to earlier days of wanting to know and learn about deer this whole time.

“Deer give me an adrenaline rush,” he said.

Even hearing stories from current field wardens, who to a person remind aspiring wardens that they often have to miss gun deer season, or might get a day off duty, if lucky.

The wardens pull through by hunting other seasons and getting their adrenaline rush by being with hunters who have taken deer, or talking to them and see the excitement.

The is the eighth in a series of 11 columns by Jerry Davis during the nine-day, gun deer season. The fourth in the series ran online at wiscnews.com. Reach out to Jerry at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.