DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Wisconsin field wardens continue to do their job

Mary Bisch, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources field warden in Sauk and Dane counties, said law enforcement “still accomplished the same things and provided the same service as in the past in spite of Wisconsin dealing with a pandemic, the likes of which have not been seen in more than a century.”
The 2020 gun deer season was Wisconsin’s 164th, as it has run continuously since 1851 except for 1927, 1929, 1931, 1933 and 1935, when no open season was held in any of the 72 counties.
“There were a tremendous number of people out hunting,” Warden Bisch said. “More than last year and the numbers were most obvious on public land.”
The hunters she talked to saw a couple deer. Preliminary license sales reached 559,591, up 3.2% from 2019. Hunters registered 95,257 deer opening weekend compared to 93,155 in 2019.
Most years, field wardens often team up with an administrative warden as a ride-along, but not this fall.
“The administrative wardens were out but they drove their squads instead, as we did,” Bisch said. “We were able to talk back and forth and met up if one of us needed assistance.”
Bisch said she made a lot of great contacts with people. Although she was not able to greet the hunters with a hand shake or high five if they had a deer but she was able to share the excitement with them — and they with her.
“We just didn’t touch common items, which was made possible by my looking up license information on my phone,” Bisch said. “Since actual tagging of deer is no longer done, I keep some notes on who has taken a deer and can go back and make sure they registered the deer by the deadline.”
Gun deer season is usually about social gatherings, but many of those did not happen this year. For example, some groups who traditionally travel north found other places to hunt, maybe in southern Wisconsin. Or those groups still went north, but did so alone or in very limited numbers.
“Overall, hunters seemed to be taking the COVID-19 disease seriously and still having a fun season that most seemed to be enjoying just as always,” the warden said.
Bisch missed getting closer to hunters, but chose to keep her distance; COVID was always on her mind, as it seemed to be for hunters, too.
“It was different, but we still found ways to do the job; write tickets if necessary,” she said. “We do this job because we love it.”
One of Bisch’s highlights was meeting a group of hunters, including a 94-year-old man from Milwaukee who had hunted in Sauk County for years and came back for the 2020 season to be where it all started.
The is the ninth in a series of 11 columns by Jerry Davis during the nine-day, gun deer season. The fourth and eighth in the series ran online at wiscnews.com. Reach out to Jerry at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
