DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Wisconsin field wardens continue to do their job

“We just didn’t touch common items, which was made possible by my looking up license information on my phone,” Bisch said. “Since actual tagging of deer is no longer done, I keep some notes on who has taken a deer and can go back and make sure they registered the deer by the deadline.”

Gun deer season is usually about social gatherings, but many of those did not happen this year. For example, some groups who traditionally travel north found other places to hunt, maybe in southern Wisconsin. Or those groups still went north, but did so alone or in very limited numbers.

“Overall, hunters seemed to be taking the COVID-19 disease seriously and still having a fun season that most seemed to be enjoying just as always,” the warden said.

Bisch missed getting closer to hunters, but chose to keep her distance; COVID was always on her mind, as it seemed to be for hunters, too.

“It was different, but we still found ways to do the job; write tickets if necessary,” she said. “We do this job because we love it.”

One of Bisch’s highlights was meeting a group of hunters, including a 94-year-old man from Milwaukee who had hunted in Sauk County for years and came back for the 2020 season to be where it all started.

