DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Yellowstone Deer Camp copes with virus, crowding to preserve camaraderie and tradition.

Wayne Smith, a long-time resident of Lafayette County, wasn’t sure what to expect when the Wisconsin gun deer season opened this year.

Smith and some close friends typically hunt from an informal “camp” on private land adjoining the state wildlife area. The camp consists of several trailers, outside camp cooking and plenty of land to roam on. Some stay at camp and others drive each day. Other friends stop by to share stories of previous day’s hunts, and sometimes more ancient, too.

“There were more vehicles in the areas around the public land than usual, but with COVID, a number of hunters came by themselves to avoid riding with someone else,” Smith said. “But there are more folks hunting this year, just as there were participating in many of the other outdoors activities since late winter when the virus first appeared.”

Some hunters may have looked to public land because they weren’t going to a deer camp in the north.

That’s okay, that’s public land and that’s what it’s for, according to Smith.

“Anything to get more people outdoors is a good thing.”

Being close to Illinois, some hunters drive north in search of public land.