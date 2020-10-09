FISHING: Mike Raczynski of Fox Lake, son Dan haul in big musky to qualify for Pro Musky Tournament Trail championship

Fishing on the Chippewa Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin on Sept. 27 during day two of a two-day qualifier for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail championship later this month, the Raczynskis already had caught a 38½-incher and a 38¾-incher after entering the day in fifth place. So they knew they had a good chance of cracking the top-10 at the very least.

“My son and I were having a discussion on whether or not we should stop fishing, because at the end of the tournament you have to go back to the start and you’ve got to check out,” said Mike, who retired from his career as a machine technician in the canning industry about three years ago and now lives in Fox Lake. “I told Dan at about 25-after-12, ‘You know, 1 o’clock is the end of this tournament and we have to make sure we get back.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know — there’s just this one other spot I want to try.’ We got to 12:35 and I said, ‘Dan, we have to have enough time to catch this fish, measure the fish and still get back.’ He said, ‘OK, I tell you what, I’ll set a timer for 5 minutes, and then we’ll go.’