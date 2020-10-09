FISHING: Mike Raczynski of Fox Lake, son Dan haul in big musky to qualify for Pro Musky Tournament Trail championship

Time was winding down and the father-son team of Mike and Dan Raczynski needed to hit a big shot in order to win.
Nothing but net. They were victorious in the most thrilling way imaginable.
The metaphor isn’t entirely accurate, considering they had no way of knowing they were trailing — or by how much, for that matter. But it’s accurate enough.
Fishing on the Chippewa Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin on Sept. 27 during day two of a two-day qualifier for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail championship later this month, the Raczynskis already had caught a 38½-incher and a 38¾-incher after entering the day in fifth place. So they knew they had a good chance of cracking the top-10 at the very least.
Then came the big one — just as things were about to wrap up.
“My son and I were having a discussion on whether or not we should stop fishing, because at the end of the tournament you have to go back to the start and you’ve got to check out,” said Mike, who retired from his career as a machine technician in the canning industry about three years ago and now lives in Fox Lake. “I told Dan at about 25-after-12, ‘You know, 1 o’clock is the end of this tournament and we have to make sure we get back.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know — there’s just this one other spot I want to try.’ We got to 12:35 and I said, ‘Dan, we have to have enough time to catch this fish, measure the fish and still get back.’ He said, ‘OK, I tell you what, I’ll set a timer for 5 minutes, and then we’ll go.’
“He put that 5-minute timer on and on the second cast, kuh-ploosh! The water just exploded and we had one on.”
It turned out to be a 44½-incher. And it won them the tournament by 15 points over the runner-up team of Ty and Tait Sennett — the tournament favorites, according to Mike.
“That particular fish, 44½ inches, did not want to be netted and it took us about three or four swipes at it to get that thing in the boat,” Mike said. “We got back (to check out) with maybe 5 minutes to spare.”
It was the biggest fish caught by any of the 80 boats in the tournament.
“When I told people about it, I used the term, ‘The clincher.’ That was it — that put us over the top,” said Dan, who grew up in Mukwonago where his parents lived prior to moving to the cabin they’ve had in Fox Lake since the early 1990s. Dan lives in Grafton now and is a physician’s assistant at an ear, nose and throat clinic in Sheboygan.
Every musky caught that measures 30 inches gets 15 points, and then an additional five points are added for every ¼-inch after that. The Sennetts scored 184 points for their four fish that measured 32, 33½, 36½ and 40 inches, but it wasn’t enough to outdo the Raczynskis’ 199 points.
Catching the 44½-incher, using a black and orange Bull Dawg — which are “basically hunks of rubber with a long tail,” Dan said — made by Musky Innovations in the Wisconsin town of Cleveland along the shores of Lake Michigan between Manitowoc and Sheboygan, wasn’t exactly the moment of excitement you might imagine, though.
For a couple different reasons.
“There’s no way for us to know how other teams are doing during this tournament, so the (clincher) analogy works in retrospect. But at the time, we had no idea what was happening in those other boats — at the time it was just like, ‘Let’s get this fish registered.’ It was all very intense.”
So intense, in fact, that what had just taken place was “overshadowed by the tournament,” Dan said.
“In regards to the grand scheme of the tournament, honestly because of the time crunch, it was difficult to say, ‘Yeah, we got it, we’re going to win this one,’” he added. “It was more like, ‘Yeah, we got it; oh crap, we’ve got 25 minutes to get all this stuff done and drive four miles back through this windy flowage full of rocks and stuff to make it back to headquarters before 1. So the sense of accomplishment was not there yet — it wasn’t really until we got back to the main area, the headquarters, where we took a deep breath and were like, ‘Wow!’
“The tournament anxiety, I guess, kind of put a damper on the quality of the fish and the fun (of catching it) a little bit — I mean, it made everything more exciting overall, but we were kind of running against the clock at the end there.”
The real drama took place once the clock stopped. Even after catching that big fish, the Raczynskis weren’t certain that they won — they had to wait for the results to be announced.
“As they were counting through the top-10 in reverse order and it was getting closer and closer to the top, it was more and more nerve-racking like, ‘Oh my gosh! We might have won this thing!’” Dan said.
“We were both fist-pumping. We were trying to keep our expectations in check. Very quietly — we weren’t making a spectacle of ourselves,” Mike added. “They called on second place, I said, ‘Holy shoot!’ I thought to myself, either we got disqualified or we won the darn tournament. Anything’s possible. Keep your expectations in check — that’s always been my motto on almost everything.
“When they called our name, it was just unbelievable. This is a lifetime achievement. Very few people ever get to this level of musky fishing — very few.”
It was the quite the upset, Mike said, because Ty Sennett is a guide in the Chippewa Flowage area and knows the waterway very well.
“They caught three fish the first day and they were strutting their feathers. You could see it,” Mike said. “They were sitting there waiting for the countdown like we were and when they got second place you could see they were kind of disappointed.”
That’s one feeling the Raczynskis never really experience when they finish up at one of these tournaments. Like Mike said, they always keep their expectations in check.
And really, while they’re on the water to compete and do well, having fun is what motivates them most.
“It’s relaxing,” Dan said, adding that it provides a nice break from the everyday stress of his job and of raising three young kids with his wife. “I always wanted to do well but I never thought I’d actually win one — not that I didn’t think I could, but I never really thought about what if we did.
“We both like to musky fish — we like to chase those big fish around — and it’s hard to find time to do that because it’s kind of a labor- and time-intensive sport, and further away from our homes than makes it easy. So when we set up for these tournaments, it’s kind of like, ‘Alright we’re going to have fun.’ We want to try to do well and we always kind of talk about, ‘If we win this, if we win that, that would be cool,’ but never actually picturing it mentally that we would do it.”
They did it. And for their efforts they received a $12,000 cut of the purse money as well as entry into the championship event Oct. 23-25 on Cave Run Lake, Ky., which is an hour east of Lexington and two hours southeast of Cincinnati.
For their efforts, they also have another fishing feat to add to their list.
Mike started musky fishing with his dad when he was a kid, and there aren’t many days that go by where he doesn’t look some of those memories in the face.
“I’ve got a trophy that’s on my wall in my den downstairs — my dad’s biggest musky,” Mike said. “It’s 42 inches that he caught in 1972. It looks as good as brand new.”
Until two weeks ago, Dan’s biggest musky also had ties to Mike’s dad.
“About five years ago, I caught one that was about the same size on a small lake my grandpa used to live on. We measured it, but we didn’t bring the measuring tool with us that day, so we measured it against a couple marks on the boat and we re-measured it when we got back and it was 44,” he said. “It might have been a half-inch smaller than the one I caught this tournament, so this may have been my personal best. I say that because I wish we could have been more precise on that measurement, but what are you going to do?”
Musky fishing is a family tradition, it turns out.
“Dan caught his first musky when he was 14 fishing with his grandfather,” Mike said. “He got hooked on musky fishing and he’d go up north in Eagle River and fish with his friends when he was 17 and 18. He went to college at UW-La Crosse and he’d get out on the Mississippi.
“He asks me, ‘Do you want to go fishing?’ — my son doesn’t ask me to do all kinds of things very often, and when he does, I say yes.”
