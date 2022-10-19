How hunting season yields an annual 10-digit figure to Wisconsin, economists estimate

Wisconsin continues to be a destination location for hunting white-tailed deer, thereby bringing hunters, most years, from every state of the nation, and some foreign countries.

Deer registration numbers are well-known. In short, gun deer hunters kill a lot of deer, registering 175,667 in 2021. Folding in the archery hunters, 270,046 deer were registered.

During 2021 total firearm deer registrations were down 7.9% statewide. Adams County led the state with greater than nine deer registered per square mile.

That’s a lot of deer, bringing lots of dollars to the merchants in the state to cycle multiple times through the businesses and individuals. License purchases and gasoline tax money directly impact the state.

Economists estimate those bucks usually top $1 billion, state deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl said.

Even with some hunters traveling no farther than out their back door to get into deer’s habitats, the money begins to be spent and starts cycling through the businesses.

Kwik Trip, a statewide convenience store chain is a popular coffee outlet selling their goods in the store, but not through a drive-thru window. This brings the coffee drinker inside where donuts, bananas, newspapers, soda, and breakfast sandwiches are displayed, catching the eyes of customers.

“We get a flavor for what to expect because Minnesota has their deer season a week earlier,” a Kwik Trip marketing spokesperson said. “That gives us several measures including how much and what kinds of items are good to have on hand and also increased storage ready to display.”

The staff has to work earlier, later, harder and businesses may even requires more clerks coming to work depending on where the store is located. That’s also money earned for employees, which begins cycling.

“We usually know what the hunter might be looking for and tell our store managers to have more beef jerky on the racks, for example,” the spokesperson said. “Suppliers of these products — beer, chips, eggs, milk and bacon — are all well stocked.”

In the past, some locations were deer registration stations and the business had a second magnet to get the hunter to the door. Even though sampling and registration have less impact now, businesses have keyed in on hunters being nearby because they notice the business and connect it with a product, even if it may not be necessary for hunting.

Car dealers, rifle scope and binocular companies, snowmobile sales, land and real estate sales are well aware deer hunters are in the area, maybe from out of state or even a foreign country.

The patterns set and noticed by Kwik Trip have been carried forward from Wisconsin’s super season to Black Friday, for example, when more people, sometimes a different demographic, are out and about. And then there’s Thanksgiving in the midst of the nine-day season.

Kwik Trip has begun specializing in take-out meals, too. A take-a-way turkey dinner may be as close to a hunter as his or her nearest Kwik Trip. Some of those connections become traditions for hunters as well as local customers.

Camouflaged everything continues to be a big hit and while gun deer hunters don’t always have a camouflaged clothing article on their backs, they might be drawn to a camouflage-covered coffee mug or thermos.

Kwik Trip has not yet considered a rolling coffee van touring the forest roads in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, but don’t be surprised if something similar develops in the future.

Clubs have set up brat stands, even cookie sales stands, near where deer hunters are likely to see them.

Other businesses, including Alex Lease’s Outdoors Addiction near Mount Horeb, expanded the taxidermy business to include deer registration assistance, deer donation drop-offs, venison testing and processing and occasionally food sampling of some products.

Doug Williams, who owns and operates DW Sports Center in Portage has a natural tie to deer hunters, selling licenses, guns, archery equipment and ammunition.

COVID-19 has had an impact on many businesses the last three years, but some in ways not expected.

“When COVID-19 started people had more time on their hands and were out hunting and fishing more, so there was an increase in sales of outdoors gear,” Williams said, “But to counter that, the supply-chain problems interfered with what we could get and sell in some situations. Sometimes hunters were able to take what they could get even if it wasn’t exactly what they hoped for.”

Ammunition has been on short supply for several years now, so sales automatically declined, but prices increased making up for some of the shortages. Hoarding cut away at some losses, too.

Going back the last 30 years during deer gun hunting, the month of November always increased and the last two to three years there still was an increase over the normal day to day sales, Williams said.

But, as Williams said, there are other factors that deter hunters: “But we lost the senior focus on hunting because of the weather (colder times); with COVID-19 there was a fear factor of getting sick; and to some degree the same with CWD, even though there has never been a case of the prion jumping to humans in Wisconsin.”

Williams believes that if sales on outdoors products have gone down, owners should look around and see if a “big” store came in some place close or maybe it’s just a case of the sales staff not having a business-friendly attitude in order to tap into some of these deer season bucks.

In general, folks connected to deer hunting are in a happy mood, which seems to increase sales.