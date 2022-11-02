How pheasant hunting is prolonged and tips for gun deer season

The habitat on most public hunting properties in Wisconsin is very good through to gun deer season. Snow usually falls before the pheasant season ends Jan. 8, 2023.

Travis Anderson, Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for Iowa and Lafayette counties, said to expect hunters parked in most parking lots throughout the state, particularly on weekends and late in the week, which is sometimes the weekly release days.

The season runs continuously after the October opening, meaning gun deer hunters and pheasant hunters could be within sight of one another. Rules state, however, that when a gun deer season is ongoing, small game hunters must follow the 50% blaze orange coverage above the waist, adding another dimension of safety. Pheasant hunting generally drops off during and after gun deer season.

“Some of those (cars) belong to bow deer hunters or turkey or squirrel hunters,” Anderson said.

In addition to the state DNR stocking 75,000 birds spread out during the season, some state conservation clubs participate in day-old-chick programs whereby the club gets chicks, raises them throughout the summer and releases some on public hunting lands sporadically or as a large group earlier in the summer.

To provide some pheasant hunting opportunities for those unable to hunt during fall, several thousand birds are released just before Christmas in what is termed a Holiday Hunt. It’s not a special season but a special release using the same hunting regulations license and stamp.

“We’ve taken some of the row cropping off the public land in my counties and seeded it with native prairie plants,” Anderson said.

These plants can make hunting a bit more challenging. Even so there is minimal carryover of released birds and providing maximum winter food in not necessary.

Other areas have regular crops that are planted by farmers who lease the land for row cropping including alfalfa, corn and soybeans. Here, the waste grains draw birds from their roosting locations of taller grasses, brush and marshy areas.

Special care is taken in raising the pheasants, most of which are roosters, to provide colorful, long-tailed trophies when flushed. Like many wild pheasants, these birds often run when pushed instead of flushing immediately, but each bird is an individual and does his own thing his own way when pressured.

Wisconsin does have some native pheasants in small populations, particularly in St. Croix, Polk and Kenosha counties.

Other areas have minimal birds on conservation reserve program lands which sometimes hold pheasants. Birds are not released on these lands so as not to mix the gene pools.

Rabbits, squirrels, turkeys and deer are also hunted on these public areas.