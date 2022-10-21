How wardens enforce hunting regulations for the safety of all

Wisconsin’s field wardens have a plethora of responsibilities during the nine-day gun deer season.

Sometimes the opener is business as usual, but most times there is nothing usual about the opening of a gun deer season, which runs Nov. 19-27 this season.

Other times there are particular issues the administrative wardens have suggested be stressed such as baiting and feeding that have gotten out of hand in some areas. Many of these concerns come from the field wardens suggestions.

Rule changes may require hunters be made more aware of how the regulation will be applied. Recently, backtags were eliminated, validation and tagging were dropped, and actual license carrying was declared unnecessary in most cases and gun casing was made unnecessity, which led to more loaded guns placed in vehicles.

Check closely and carefully for loaded guns in vehicles, the field wardens were advised that first year. In fact, loaded guns, because hunters forgot to unload because they don’t have to case the gun, continue to be a common concern. In some instances, a gun is left loaded with the intention of illegally shooting from the road, even out the truck window.

Safety of hunters as well as nonhunters, farmers and drivers in the fast lane and anywhere hunting is occurring is primary. Rules and regulations help out and so does the general public who have eyes and ears and cellphones to call when they see something they believe to be illegal or even questionable.

If you see something out of line, say something by calling someone.

There are other hunting seasons on-going, as well as camping, hiking, fishing, and trapping, all vying for a safe right to recreate and expecting others to do the same.

While field wardens in every county have areas they normally patrol and react to problems appearing, they are often joined by dozens of administrative wardens, including Matt O’Brien, one of Department of Natural Resources’ two deputy chief wardens.

Jeremy Peery is the other deputy chief warden, and Casey Krueger holds the position of chief warden.

“During regular times of the year we may talk several times a day, even cover for the other guy if business is brisk,” O’Brien said of the three highest-level wardens.

All the while during this super season the administrative wardens are still administrative staff and have other issues to deal with while they are in the field.

“Public safety is a main component,” O’Brien said. “The public is still out there and they want to feel safe doing normal, nonhunting things.”

And then there is safety of the hunters, hunter incidents, and accidents, such as tree stand mishaps, or worse.

Packing gear and truck maintenance comes well before opening times. Need new tires? Battery needs replacing? All truck lights working? Tank filled? Medical kits refreshed?

Opening day may begin well before the 6:30 a.m. opener, about 30 minutes before sunrise. Starting times vary across the state.

Even with a time chart, opening times for shooting, a safe time, is also involved. Just because the shooting hours state the season is open, some mornings are so overcast shooting isn’t safe until later.

This larger team of wardens, field wardens, and administrative wardens, may begin by patrolling their county. It’s likely there is a second person in the squad truck, a deputy warden, a recruit warden or even one of the top three wardens.

Some aspects of the season are ongoing. So are tips concerning illegal events. Wardens may have an ongoing case requiring immediate attention instead of checking licenses, guns and possessed deer.

Other times no excuse is needed to stop and simply talk to a group of hunters to get a feel for how the season is progressing or to congratulate a hunter on taking a meaty doe into position.

Baiting and feeding deer have been and still are on the “watch” list.

Cloud licensing has changed some ways wardens interface with the hunters.

“We can see if a hunter was in the field and purchased a license with a phone,” O’Brien said of cloud licensing. “Sometimes a hunter simply forgot to purchase and didn’t purchase until there was a deer to register. We’re on real time with this system.”

When COVID-19 entered, this meant wardens and hunters needed to stay their distances. Some license checks were done with a hunter up in a tree stand the warden some feet away, but on the ground.

“We are still cautious, leave a little extra space, usually don’t shake hands, and consider other risk factors,” O’Brien said. “The e-registration and e-licensing means the warden and hunter need not handle the same piece of paper.”

When Wisconsin wardening began in 1879, it took weeks to send messages back and forth to Madison and sort through boxes of files.

CWD is two decades old but there are still some rules and regulations for handling deer and moving deer from one region to another.

There are other times when wardens are called into action, sometimes requiring the field warden force to act with office-type wardens joining in. Some of those openers have lessened that need. Others have not, including duck season and fishing openers.

Independence Day and Memorial Day are other days when outdoors recreation is on the forefront and the force gets larger to help make sure as many as possible are safe.

Just as there are camp traditions and once-a-year gatherings, there are some with wardens and certain deer camps or hunting groups. Area wardens are known to make it a point of stopping to speak with these hunters most years.

Other times, such as Thanksgiving, a warden’s truck may appear in a rural driveway just to say hello and walk out with a turkey sandwich and piece of pumpkin pie.

In deer camps, the camp cook may get special attention even though the person is not in the field and may not have a license.

At any time of the year a field warden may be asked to help in other ways. The department has access and operators for underwater sonar equipment making it possible, with a drone, to locate lost evidence or even a body from a boating accident.

“It takes a real skill and requires special equipment to do this and in those cases where someone has died the relatives are very appreciative of the closure this can bring when a body is recovered,” O’Brien said.

Several times during the past years some forces were guarding a building, school, street location or football stadium were Wisconsin’s conservation wardens standing side by side with a county deputy sheriff.

Field wardens’ squads have recently been emblemed with large door-size stickers telling the public this vehicle is driven by a warden who is someone who can provide help when needed.